'Where is Rs 1,211 crore?': Cong asks Modi, Gujarat CM on SD Pay 'fraud'
Randeep Surjewala alleges 6.5 lakh people drawn into the scheme, 75 per cent victims from Gujarat; demands ED probe and recovery
Congress alleges 6.5 lakh people were affected by the SD Pay–Apna Pay scheme, with 75 per cent from Gujarat.
Police have traced Rs 1,211 crore in bank transactions, registered 18 FIRs and arrested 12 people.
Congress demands a CBI probe, ED investigation, asset recovery and a compensation mechanism for victims.
The Congress has accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat of failing to act against an alleged Rs 1,211-crore financial fraud involving the mobile payment applications SD Pay and Apna Pay, and demanded a CBI probe into the case.
Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 20 November, Congress general-secretary and Gujarat in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the scheme, launched in 2024 by Dhaval Patel and his associates, had affected around 6.5 lakh people across the country, with nearly three-fourths of them from Gujarat. He claimed that the amount involved could exceed Rs 3,000 crore if the entire network and its financial transactions were investigated.
Surjewala questioned how the alleged fraud could continue for nearly three years without effective intervention by the Gujarat government or central agencies, including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).
The Congress leader also demanded that the investigation, currently being handled by Gujarat Police, be transferred to the CBI, given the alleged interstate reach of the operation. The party sought an ED investigation into possible money laundering, attachment of the accused's assets and a special compensation fund to help victims recover their money.
The allegations come against the backdrop of an ongoing investigation by Gujarat Police, which has uncovered an extensive network allegedly operating through a multi-level marketing structure disguised as a digital wallet service. Investigators have found that the applications attracted users with promises of unusually high returns and referral commissions, before withdrawals were stopped and investors were left unable to recover their money.
How the alleged fraud operated
SD Pay was launched in 2024 by Dhaval Patel as a digital wallet application offering services such as bill payments and mobile recharges. According to investigators, the platform subsequently developed into an alleged investment scheme in which users were promised lucrative returns on deposits and incentives for bringing in new members.
The operation relied on a referral-based structure with multiple levels of commissions. Police said the accused initially offered extraordinary cashback incentives and subsequently introduced referral payments to expand the network. The returns paid to earlier investors allegedly came from money deposited by new participants rather than any genuine business activity.
The scale of the operation became clearer after investigators accessed data from a system allegedly used by the operators. The app had recorded nearly 15 lakh downloads, while 6,52,831 bank accounts had routed Rs 1,211 crore through bank transactions, according to the police investigation.
The distinction is significant: the Rs 1,211 crore figure represents the value of bank transactions traced by investigators, not the amount of losses individually established through victim complaints. By 31 October, 876 victims had reported losses totalling Rs 37.42 crore to Amreli Police. Investigators also found that substantial amounts had been collected in cash through agents, making it difficult to establish the complete financial trail.
The police have identified 18 FIRs linked to the alleged operation, including 13 in Gujarat, with the remaining cases registered in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Twelve people have been arrested so far, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining the financial transactions and the role of companies and individuals connected to the network.
Surjewala cited individual cases to underline the scale of the losses suffered by investors. In Vadodara, a college-going youth's mother, a teacher, allegedly sold her one-bedroom flat and invested Rs 9.5 lakh in the application. In another case, a resident of Surendranagar reportedly raised Rs 60 lakh through personal loans in his and his wife's names and a loan against his wife's jewellery before investing the entire amount in the scheme.
Both families have been unable to recover their investments. The Vadodara teacher's case had also been documented in an investigation by the Indian Express, which reported that she had brought relatives and colleagues into the scheme through referrals.
The Congress alleged that the operators had used nationalist branding and cultivated an impression that the application had government backing to win the confidence of investors. It questioned how the operation was able to expand through marketing campaigns and seminars in Gujarat without attracting the attention of the state authorities.
Raising questions about regulatory oversight, Surjewala asked whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted any licence or approval to the platform and, if so, on whose recommendation. He also questioned the monitoring of suspicious transactions and the role of banking and regulatory authorities.
He sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on the whereabouts of the money, the alleged failure to act against the operators and the absence of a coordinated investigation by central agencies.
The Congress also questioned why the case had not been handed over to the CBI despite the registration of multiple FIRs across states, and why the ED had not initiated a money-laundering investigation. It demanded that the Centre and the Gujarat government establish a mechanism to compensate victims and investigate similar applications to prevent further fraud.
Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said the party would take up the cause of the affected investors and pursue the matter until they received justice. He accused the governments at the Centre and in Gujarat of failing to protect citizens from digital payment fraud despite repeated assurances about tackling cybercrime.
The Congress said it would take the affected families' grievances to the authorities and press for the recovery of their money.
Published: 20 Nov 2026, 5:50 PM