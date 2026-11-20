Congress alleges 6.5 lakh people were affected by the SD Pay–Apna Pay scheme, with 75 per cent from Gujarat.

Police have traced Rs 1,211 crore in bank transactions, registered 18 FIRs and arrested 12 people.

Congress demands a CBI probe, ED investigation, asset recovery and a compensation mechanism for victims.

The Congress has accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat of failing to act against an alleged Rs 1,211-crore financial fraud involving the mobile payment applications SD Pay and Apna Pay, and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 20 November, Congress general-secretary and Gujarat in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the scheme, launched in 2024 by Dhaval Patel and his associates, had affected around 6.5 lakh people across the country, with nearly three-fourths of them from Gujarat. He claimed that the amount involved could exceed Rs 3,000 crore if the entire network and its financial transactions were investigated.

Surjewala questioned how the alleged fraud could continue for nearly three years without effective intervention by the Gujarat government or central agencies, including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The Congress leader also demanded that the investigation, currently being handled by Gujarat Police, be transferred to the CBI, given the alleged interstate reach of the operation. The party sought an ED investigation into possible money laundering, attachment of the accused's assets and a special compensation fund to help victims recover their money.

The allegations come against the backdrop of an ongoing investigation by Gujarat Police, which has uncovered an extensive network allegedly operating through a multi-level marketing structure disguised as a digital wallet service. Investigators have found that the applications attracted users with promises of unusually high returns and referral commissions, before withdrawals were stopped and investors were left unable to recover their money.