Congress condemns BJP’s corporate branding of metro stations as 'profit-driven Hindutva’

Maharashtra Congress on Saturday sharply criticised the BJP, accusing the ruling party of transforming Hindutva into a 'corporate and profit-driven' ideology.

The Congress charged that BJP’s practice of renaming Mumbai Metro stations after corporate entities amounted to exploiting sacred names and revered national icons for commercial and political gains.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant highlighted several metro stations carrying names that combine heritage with corporate brands, such as Kotak Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, ICICI Lombard Siddhivinayak, HDFC Life Mahalaxmi, and Nippon India MF Acharya Atre.

He questioned the BJP’s commitment to honouring icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj if they approved prefixing their names with business brands.

Sawant demanded clear responses from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as well as the BJP leadership regarding this practice.

He accused the BJP of diverting public attention from pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and farmers’ distress by focusing on name changes instead.