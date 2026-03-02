Congress condemns Khamenei’s killing, urges peace and respect for sovereignty

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday issued a powerful and evocative statement condemning the targeted assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, calling the military strike “unequivocally reprehensible” and a violation of foundational international norms.

In a message resonating with historical and philosophical weight, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed the party’s deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the people of Iran, and Shia communities worldwide. “In this moment of profound grief, we extend our solidarity to all those navigating this grave crisis,” Kharge said, framing the tragedy as a loss felt far beyond Iran’s borders.

The INC’s statement underscored India’s enduring commitment to peaceful dispute resolution, grounded in dialogue, respect for international law and the core tenets of the Indian Constitution — including Article 51, which directs the state to promote international peace. Kharge invoked India’s civilisational ethos of sovereign equality, non-intervention and the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “the world is one family” — alongside principles of non-violence championed by Mahatma Gandhi and non-alignment championed by Jawaharlal Nehru.