Congress condemns PM’s Israel visit, accuses him of ‘moral cowardice’ on Gaza
Jairam Ramesh says Modi is “brazenly embracing” his Israeli counterpart despite destruction in Gaza and settlement expansion in West Bank
The Congress on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Israel, accusing him of displaying “moral cowardice” at a time when much of the international community is critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Modi was “brazenly embracing” his Israeli counterpart despite what he described as the large-scale destruction in Gaza and the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
In a post on X, Ramesh contrasted the current government’s approach with India’s historical position on Palestine. He recalled that on 20 May 1960, then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited Gaza and met the Indian contingent serving in the United Nations Emergency Force. He further noted that India issued a commemorative postage stamp in solidarity with Palestine on 29 November 1981, and formally recognised the State of Palestine on 18 November 1988.
“That was a different era,” Ramesh wrote, alleging that while the world is critical of Netanyahu, Modi’s engagement with him reflects a departure from India’s traditional stance. “When the entire world is critical of his ‘dear friend’ Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Modi will be displaying moral cowardice,” he claimed.
Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged the Prime Minister to raise the issue of what she termed the “genocide” in Gaza during his address to the Knesset. In a post on X, she expressed hope that Modi would mention “the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza” and demand justice for them.
She added that India has historically stood for what is right as an independent nation and must continue to “show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world”.
Modi’s two-day visit to Israel, beginning Wednesday, is aimed at strengthening bilateral defence and trade cooperation. It marks his second trip to the country in nine years. During his first visit in July 2017, India-Israel ties were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership, signalling deepening engagement across sectors.
The Congress had earlier alleged that the government had abandoned the Palestinian cause, asserting that the prime minister was proceeding with his visit even as Israeli military operations in Gaza continue. The party described the government’s stated commitment to Palestine as inconsistent with its diplomatic outreach to Israel.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines