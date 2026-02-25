Congress condemns PM’s Israel visit, accuses him of ‘moral cowardice’ on Gaza

“That was a different era,” Ramesh wrote, alleging that while the world is critical of Netanyahu, Modi’s engagement with him reflects a departure from India’s traditional stance. “When the entire world is critical of his ‘dear friend’ Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Modi will be displaying moral cowardice,” he claimed.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged the Prime Minister to raise the issue of what she termed the “genocide” in Gaza during his address to the Knesset. In a post on X, she expressed hope that Modi would mention “the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza” and demand justice for them.

She added that India has historically stood for what is right as an independent nation and must continue to “show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world”.

Modi’s two-day visit to Israel, beginning Wednesday, is aimed at strengthening bilateral defence and trade cooperation. It marks his second trip to the country in nine years. During his first visit in July 2017, India-Israel ties were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership, signalling deepening engagement across sectors.

The Congress had earlier alleged that the government had abandoned the Palestinian cause, asserting that the prime minister was proceeding with his visit even as Israeli military operations in Gaza continue. The party described the government’s stated commitment to Palestine as inconsistent with its diplomatic outreach to Israel.

With PTI inputs