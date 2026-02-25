Hope PM Modi raises Gaza ‘genocide’ in Knesset address: Priyanka Gandhi

She added that India, throughout its history as an independent nation, has stood for what is right and must continue to “show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world”.

Modi’s visit, which begins on Wednesday, is aimed at strengthening bilateral defence and trade cooperation between India and Israel. It will be his second visit to the country in nine years. During his first trip in July 2017, the India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of a strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in ties between the two nations.

The Congress party has also criticised the government’s position on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. On Tuesday, it alleged that the Centre had effectively abandoned the Palestinians, even as Israeli military operations in Gaza continue.

The party’s communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, accused the Modi government of making “cynical and hypocritical” statements about its commitment to the Palestinian cause while, in practice, turning away from it.

The remarks underscore a widening political debate at home over India’s diplomatic stance as the prime minister prepares to engage Israel’s leadership and address its Parliament.

With PTI inputs