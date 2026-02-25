Hope PM Modi raises Gaza ‘genocide’ in Knesset address: Priyanka Gandhi
India has always stood for what is right and must continue to uphold truth, peace and justice, says Congress leader
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would refer to what she described as the “genocide” in Gaza and seek justice for its victims while addressing the Knesset during his upcoming visit to Israel.
The Congress general secretary and MP from Wayanad made the remarks ahead of Modi’s two-day trip to Israel, where he is scheduled to hold talks with the country’s top leadership and deliver an address to the Israeli Parliament.
In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them.”
She added that India, throughout its history as an independent nation, has stood for what is right and must continue to “show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world”.
Modi’s visit, which begins on Wednesday, is aimed at strengthening bilateral defence and trade cooperation between India and Israel. It will be his second visit to the country in nine years. During his first trip in July 2017, the India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of a strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in ties between the two nations.
The Congress party has also criticised the government’s position on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. On Tuesday, it alleged that the Centre had effectively abandoned the Palestinians, even as Israeli military operations in Gaza continue.
The party’s communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, accused the Modi government of making “cynical and hypocritical” statements about its commitment to the Palestinian cause while, in practice, turning away from it.
The remarks underscore a widening political debate at home over India’s diplomatic stance as the prime minister prepares to engage Israel’s leadership and address its Parliament.
With PTI inputs
