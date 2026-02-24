Congress accuses Modi govt of abandoning Palestinians ahead of Israel visit
Opposition criticises prime minister’s trip as Gaza conflict continues and tensions rise in Israeli politics
India’s main Opposition party has accused the government of turning its back on the Palestinian cause, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to travel to Israel for a two-day visit.
In a statement on Tuesday, Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government had “abandoned” the Palestinians despite publicly expressing support for their aspirations.
Ramesh said that Israel’s displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank had intensified and drawn global criticism, while attacks on civilians in Gaza were continuing “mercilessly”. He also referred to reports of Israel and the United States considering possible air strikes on Iran.
“Yet the Prime Minister is going to Israel tomorrow to embrace his good friend Netanyahu,” Ramesh said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing serious corruption charges in his country.
Ramesh further claimed that members of Israel’s opposition were threatening to boycott Modi’s proposed address to the Knesset in protest against what they describe as attempts by Netanyahu’s government to weaken judicial independence.
India was among the earliest countries to recognise the State of Palestine, doing so on 18 November 1988. Ramesh said the present government’s stance marked a departure from that long-standing position.
Modi is scheduled to arrive in Israel on 25 February. During the visit, he is expected to address the Knesset and hold talks with Mr Netanyahu as well as Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
The visit has also become entangled in Israeli domestic politics. Sections of the opposition have indicated they may boycott the Indian Prime Minister’s parliamentary address unless Israel’s chief justice is invited in accordance with established protocol.
The Indian government has not yet responded publicly to the Congress party’s remarks.
With PTI inputs
