Congress accuses Modi govt of abandoning Palestinians ahead of Israel visit

India’s main Opposition party has accused the government of turning its back on the Palestinian cause, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to travel to Israel for a two-day visit.

In a statement on Tuesday, Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the government had “abandoned” the Palestinians despite publicly expressing support for their aspirations.

Ramesh said that Israel’s displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank had intensified and drawn global criticism, while attacks on civilians in Gaza were continuing “mercilessly”. He also referred to reports of Israel and the United States considering possible air strikes on Iran.

“Yet the Prime Minister is going to Israel tomorrow to embrace his good friend Netanyahu,” Ramesh said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing serious corruption charges in his country.

Ramesh further claimed that members of Israel’s opposition were threatening to boycott Modi’s proposed address to the Knesset in protest against what they describe as attempts by Netanyahu’s government to weaken judicial independence.