Congress condemns Smriti Irani's 'silence' on women's issues, asks for 10-year report card

The Congress on Thursday accused Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani of maintaining a silence on key issues related to women, and said she should put forward her ministry's 10-year report card before people.

Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said AICC general-secretary Jairam Ramesh had recently posed several questions to Irani, but the minister did not give detailed answers to any of those.

"We had expected that the country's women and child development minister, Smriti Irani, would hold a press conference and present the report card of her department. She kept avoiding this, but now we are determined to hold her accountable," Lamba told a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

"It is expected that she would hold a press conference and not give answers on Twitter," she said, and repeated the questions asked by Ramesh.

"Has there been an increase in crimes against women and children in the country? Why was (former Wrestling Federation of India chief) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not arrested after an FIR was lodged against him? Six months have passed since the gang-rape of tribal daughters of Manipur, which fast-track court has heard the case and have the accused been punished? In Haryana, does Sandeep Singh remain a minister even after serious allegations of sexual harassment and an FIR against him?" she asked.