Which states did you visit in last two months? Alka Lamba challenges Smriti Irani

In a strongly worded statement on the eve of International Women's Day, Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba has accused the BJP-led Union government of "sitting coiled up" on the Nirbhaya Fund, formed in 2012 by the Manmohan Singh government following the horrific gangrape and death in Delhi of the woman who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (the fearless).

"The BJP government gives the hollow slogan of beti bachao (save the girl child)," Lamba said. "In the last 60 days, my Mahila Congress colleagues visited 20 states. I challenge the country's women and child development minister Smriti Irani, chairperson of the National Women's Commission, and chairperson of the BJP Mahila Morcha... can you tell me which states you have visited in the last two months? How many victims did you meet? How many did you give justice to?

"All three are silent on crimes against women, because those who commit crimes against daughters either have the protection of those in power, or are partners in power," Lamba said, addressing a press conference in Delhi on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Irani announced a grant from the Nirbhaya Fund for women's hostels in Delhi University, according to a university statement. Irani made the announcement while attending the Vikas Bharat Ambassador-Nari Shakti Conclave at Delhi University's north campus. About 5,000 girl students from various institutions of Delhi University participated in the event.