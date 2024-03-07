Seeking justice under BJP's 'double engine' government a crime: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the incident of two girls hanging themselves, saying that it's a crime to seek justice in these states.

On 28 February, two girls were found hanging from a tree in a field days after they were allegedly raped. The girls were found near the brick kiln they worked at, in a village in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

"Understand the 'dual injustice' happening under Narendra Modi's 'double-engine' governments from these two incidents! In UP, two sisters hanged themselves after they were raped. Now, after failing to get justice and (under) pressure to withdraw the case, their father also hanged himself," Gandhi wrote in a post in Hindi on X.

"In MP, a woman was robbed of her dignity. Her poor husband pleaded for justice and hanged himself along with his two children when he did not get it," he added.