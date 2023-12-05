Congress decries fresh violence in Manipur, says only discussion with PM can help with finding solution

With fresh violence in Manipur claiming 13 more lives, the Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre saying the continuance of violence in the northeastern state is "unforgivable" and that only a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi can find a solution to the conflict which is acceptable to all stakeholders.

In a post on X, Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The continuance of violence in Manipur for 7 months is unforgivable. A reported gunfight has resulted in the death of 13 more people. More than 60,000 people have been displaced in the past 215 days. The living condition of the internally displaced people in the relief camp is inhuman and far from satisfactory."

Firing salvos at the government, the Congress leader said, "Three questions -- Who is responsible for the complete demolition of law and order in the state? Who is responsible for the Chief Minister brazening it out and sticking to his untenable position? Why has the Peace Committee constituted by the Union Government not done any visible work to restore peace, normalcy and harmony in Manipur?"

"The Congress party along with several political parties in Manipur have demanded, and again repeat, that only a detailed discussion with the Prime Minister can find a solution to the conflict which is acceptable to all stakeholders. We sincerely hope that he obliges," he said.