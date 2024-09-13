Congress demands FIR over BJP leader’s purported ‘threat’ to Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Friday, 13 September, demanded that the government must file an FIR over the purported "threat" from a BJP leader to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and demanded a review of his security.

The opposition party's assertion came in the wake of a clip of BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah purportedly "threatening" Rahul Gandhi.

Members of the Delhi BJP's Sikh cell had staged a protest on Wednesday against Rahul Gandhi, who is the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, near his 10, Janpath residence, demanding an apology from him over his remarks in the US concerning the community.

"Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (Rahul Gandhi, refrain from such things, otherwise in the coming time, you will also suffer the same fate as your grandmother)," Marwah was purportedly heard as saying in the video shared by several Congress leaders. Marwah, who won three assembly polls on a Congress ticket, switched to the BJP in July 2022.