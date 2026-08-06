Congress demands immediate restoration of full statehood to J&K

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, along with complete constitutional authority for the elected government in the Union Territory.

The party also sought constitutional safeguards for land rights and public employment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying democratic institutions, federal principles and the constitutional framework must be protected.

The demand came on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories. The Congress said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were still waiting for the restoration of statehood, which the government had promised as part of its roadmap following the 2019 decision.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Syed Naseer Hussain accused the BJP-led Union government of "unilaterally revoking" the region’s special constitutional status and downgrading a full-fledged state into two Union Territories — the first such instance in independent India.