Congress demands immediate restoration of full statehood to J&K
Party seeks land and job safeguards for Jammu and Kashmir, upholds federal principles
The Congress on Wednesday demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, along with complete constitutional authority for the elected government in the Union Territory.
The party also sought constitutional safeguards for land rights and public employment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying democratic institutions, federal principles and the constitutional framework must be protected.
The demand came on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories. The Congress said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were still waiting for the restoration of statehood, which the government had promised as part of its roadmap following the 2019 decision.
In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Syed Naseer Hussain accused the BJP-led Union government of "unilaterally revoking" the region’s special constitutional status and downgrading a full-fledged state into two Union Territories — the first such instance in independent India.
Hussain said the government had justified the move as a transitional step, with a four-stage plan involving reorganisation, delimitation, elections and restoration of statehood. While the first three steps had been completed, he said, the final promise of restoring statehood remained unfulfilled.
He said the prime minister and the home minister had made repeated assurances on statehood since 2019, but had neither announced a timeline nor introduced legislation to implement the commitment.
"Not once, across seven years and seven reaffirmations, has either leader named a date, a bill, or a parliamentary session for fulfilling this constitutional obligation," Hussain said.
The Congress leader alleged that the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir was functioning with limited powers, claiming that the Lieutenant Governor continued to exercise overriding authority over key matters.
"This is not federalism; it is its calculated inversion," Hussain said, accusing the government of speaking about democracy while withholding its full substance.
The opposition party reiterated its demands for immediate restoration of full statehood, constitutional powers for the elected government, and safeguards for the rights of Jammu and Kashmir residents.
Congress MPs also staged a march in Parliament on Wednesday, pressing for the restoration of statehood.
"Seven years is long enough. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not subjects to be ruled from Delhi; they are citizens of India entitled to the same constitutional dignity and self-governance as every other state," Hussain said.
With PTI inputs