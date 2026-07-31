J&K students urge Rahul Gandhi to raise paper leaks, recruitment scams in Parl.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association (JKSA) has written to leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, urging him to raise what it described as persistent recruitment scams, paper leaks and institutional failures in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing Parliament session.

In its letter, the association alleged that repeated examination irregularities, procedural lapses, outsourcing controversies and delays in investigations have undermined public confidence in the Union Territory's recruitment process and affected the prospects of thousands of job aspirants.

JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami said recurring allegations of corruption, manipulation and paper leaks had weakened faith in public institutions and caused significant academic, financial and psychological hardship to young candidates seeking government employment.

The association identified the recruitment of around 1,200 sub-inspectors in the Jammu and Kashmir Police as the most prominent example of alleged institutional failure. It noted that after the recruitment examination conducted in 2022, allegations of irregularities led to a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, which subsequently resulted in chargesheets being filed and the recruitment process being cancelled.

According to the association, despite the passage of nearly four years, aspirants are still awaiting the conclusion of the investigation and greater clarity on institutional accountability and corrective measures.