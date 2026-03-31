Omar Abdullah assures transparent recruitment, says 25,000 vacancies to be filled in J&K this year

Omar Abdullah on 31 March said his government is committed to ensuring a transparent recruitment process in Jammu and Kashmir while targeting the filling of 25,000 vacancies this year.

Replying to a supplementary question raised by Waheed-ur-Rehman Para in the Assembly, Abdullah said recruitment must be both transparent and time-bound, but cautioned against rushing the process.

“We all want the process to be transparent and time-bound. However, time-bound should not mean rushing matters and ending up in court the next day,” he said.

Legal challenges and delays

The Chief Minister said recruitment processes in the past had often been challenged in courts, leading to delays and cancellations.

He noted that prolonged litigation had caused many aspirants to become overage, preventing them from benefiting from employment opportunities.

“Our effort has been to balance things, follow procedures properly, maintain transparency, and do it as soon as possible,” he said, reiterating the government’s plan to fill at least 25,000 posts during the year.