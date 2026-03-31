Omar Abdullah assures transparent recruitment, says 25,000 vacancies to be filled in J&K this year
Chief Minister flags legal challenges in past hiring processes; over 28,000 posts vacant across departments
Omar Abdullah on 31 March said his government is committed to ensuring a transparent recruitment process in Jammu and Kashmir while targeting the filling of 25,000 vacancies this year.
Replying to a supplementary question raised by Waheed-ur-Rehman Para in the Assembly, Abdullah said recruitment must be both transparent and time-bound, but cautioned against rushing the process.
“We all want the process to be transparent and time-bound. However, time-bound should not mean rushing matters and ending up in court the next day,” he said.
Legal challenges and delays
The Chief Minister said recruitment processes in the past had often been challenged in courts, leading to delays and cancellations.
He noted that prolonged litigation had caused many aspirants to become overage, preventing them from benefiting from employment opportunities.
“Our effort has been to balance things, follow procedures properly, maintain transparency, and do it as soon as possible,” he said, reiterating the government’s plan to fill at least 25,000 posts during the year.
Vacancy data across departments
According to data shared by the General Administration Department, which is headed by the Chief Minister, more than 28,000 vacancies currently exist across various government departments in Jammu and Kashmir, most of them in the non-gazetted category.
Of these, over 7,000 posts—including 959 gazetted and 6,340 non-gazetted—were referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for recruitment during 2025.
Key sectors facing shortages
Nearly half of the vacancies are concentrated in essential public service sectors, particularly the Health and Medical Education Department, which accounts for more than 10,000 posts.
This includes 2,497 gazetted and 8,088 non-gazetted positions under the direct recruitment quota, along with 898 gazetted and 3,601 non-gazetted posts to be filled through promotions.
The School Education Department is also facing significant shortages, with 594 gazetted and 727 non-gazetted vacancies under direct recruitment, in addition to 2,683 gazetted and 3,598 non-gazetted posts under the promotion quota.
Other departments with notable staff gaps include finance, industries and commerce, jal shakti, power development, public works (R&B), rural development and panchayati raj, forest ecology and environment, and youth services and sports.
The government said efforts are underway to streamline recruitment while ensuring procedural compliance to avoid legal hurdles.