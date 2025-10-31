'Statehood no excuse for not working,' says LG Sinha; 'How long must we wait?' asks Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the elected government must not use the absence of statehood as an "excuse" for inaction, drawing a sharp response from chief minister Omar Abdullah, who asserted that his administration was performing its duties despite “hurdles” created by the Centre.

Speaking at the Union Territory’s Foundation Day event at the SKICC in Srinagar, Sinha maintained that the elected government has “all the powers” needed to function effectively. He reiterated Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament that the sequence for Jammu and Kashmir’s political roadmap remains “delimitation first, Assembly election second, and restoration of statehood at an appropriate time”.

“But some people have some problems. When the Assembly elections were held, it was clear that the elections were taking place for the UT Assembly. They (the elected government) cannot make the excuse that work cannot be done till statehood is restored,” Sinha said.

Responding at a public function at Eidgah, Abdullah rejected the charge, saying his government was not hiding behind excuses. “We are told to work and not make excuses. We do not make excuses. We are performing despite the hurdles created in our way,” he said.

Listing a series of economic and security challenges, Abdullah pointed to a decline in business activity and tourism following recent militant violence. “Today, the destruction that we are seeing — unemployment, decrease in GST earnings, vacant hotels, restaurants, taxis and houseboats, decrease in the sales of our handicrafts. Why? Because there was an attack in Pahalgam. Who is responsible for the security here? It is not in my hands. Had it been, we would have never allowed the situation to become such in J-K,” he remarked.