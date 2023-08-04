Congress demands restoration of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership

Immediately after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, Congress demanded that the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi be restored.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Speaker Om Birla and asked him to restore the membership at the earliest.

Addressing the media at Congress headquarters, Chowdhury said when the House was taking up private members’ business, I urged Rajendra Agrawal, who was presiding over the proceedings, to allow Gandhi to attend the House.

“As soon as we heard this news, we went to the Chairman in the House and asked him to restore the membership of Rahul Gandhi and call him to the House as soon as possible. On my request, he said we will see…First hand over the papers,” Chowdhury added.