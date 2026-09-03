Congress ends alliance with Raijor Dal over ‘breach of coalition ethics’

The Congress on Thursday severed its political ties with Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal in Assam, stating its former ally had repeatedly violated coalition discipline through attacks on the party and its leadership.

The decision, taken on the directions of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, came into effect immediately. A circular signed by APCC general secretary (organisation) Ramanna Baruah was issued on Wednesday formalising the move.

Congress said it had joined hands with national Left parties and regional organisations, including Raijor Dal, to consolidate opposition forces against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. It maintained, however, that Raijor Dal failed to uphold the basic principles of the partnership.

“For a majority of this period, the leadership of Raijor Dal continuously engaged in malicious propaganda and character assassination against the Congress party, violating the norms and decorum of the coalition,” the party alleged.

There was no immediate response from the Raijor Dal leadership to the Congress announcement.

The decision marks the formal collapse of a partnership that had been strained by protracted seat-sharing negotiations before the 2026 Assam Assembly election and a bitter blame game following the alliance’s defeat.

Raijor Dal, which emerged from the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti movement and the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, had previously aligned with the Assam Jatiya Parishad for the 2021 Assembly election rather than joining the Congress-led Mahajot. Akhil Gogoi won Sivasagar in that election, becoming Raijor Dal’s only legislator.

Ahead of the 2026 polls, the Congress under Gaurav Gogoi sought to build a broader opposition platform comprising Raijor Dal, the Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), CPI(ML), the All-Party Hill Leaders Conference and other smaller organisations.