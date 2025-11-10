Gaurav Gogoi leads fresh push as 8,000 join Assam Congress
The programme marks the 10th day of every month as a dedicated induction day, with similar drives held in September and October
In a major show of strength ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, the Assam Congress announced that over 8,000 people joined the party on 10 November 2025 as part of its ongoing monthly induction campaign. The initiative, spearheaded by State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, aims to revitalise the party’s organisational base and attract leaders from other political outfits across Assam.
Launched in September 2025, the programme marks the 10th day of every month as a dedicated induction day, with similar drives held in September and October. Gogoi, who also serves as a Lok Sabha MP, said this month’s turnout had surpassed expectations and had “created anxiety in the opposition camp.”
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gogoi wrote, “Today more than 8,000 people in Assam will join the Congress party in a single day. We kept our word on 10th September and 10th October and now 10th November. Today’s joining has exceeded our expectations and created anxiety in the opposite camp. We are on our way to usher in a new Assam — an Assam where people live in peace and with dignity.”
Party insiders describe the initiative as a strategic push to rebuild grassroots networks and project the Congress as a credible alternative to the ruling party. The campaign is being promoted under hashtags such as #EibaarJujEikhonHobo, #NatunAxomNatunCongress, and #BorAxom, signalling the party’s focus on a “new Assam” narrative.
Political observers say the steady rise in membership indicates a renewed momentum for the Congress, which has been out of power in Assam since 2016, as it seeks to reclaim its foothold in the state’s political landscape.
