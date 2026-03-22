Congress extends Bihar Day wishes; Rahul Gandhi calls state trove of knowledge

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Bihar as a sacred land of democracy and a symbol of India’s enduring traditions of learning and civilisation. He recalled the historic role of the state in the freedom struggle, noting that it was from this soil that Mahatma Gandhi gave new direction to the voice of Indians against British rule.

Kharge also expressed hope that the people of Bihar would continue to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth and development, underscoring the state’s ongoing importance in India’s socio-political landscape.

Observed annually on 22 March, Bihar Day marks the formation of the state in 1912, when it was carved out of the Bengal Presidency during the colonial era. The occasion is celebrated across the state with cultural events, public programmes and reflections on Bihar’s historical and intellectual contributions to the country.

With PTI inputs