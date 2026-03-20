People ‘ready for change’: Rahul Gandhi pitches UDF for Kerala polls

Rahul Gandhi on Friday struck an optimistic note ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, asserting that the people of the state are “ready for change” as he pitched strongly for a government led by the United Democratic Front (UDF).

In a message posted on X, Rahul Gandhi described the UDF as a cohesive and representative force, saying, “Team UDF is Team Keralam.” He emphasised that each candidate embodies the aspirations and trust of the people, calling the alliance a blend of seasoned leaders and young changemakers who understand the complexities of their constituencies.

Reflecting on his personal connection with the state, the former MP from Wayanad said, “For me, Keralam is home and the people of Keralam are family.” He expressed gratitude for the support and affection he has received, pledging to remain a committed partner in the state’s progress.