People ‘ready for change’: Rahul Gandhi pitches UDF for Kerala polls
Remarks come a day after Congress named 92 candidates, signalling a push against LDF
Rahul Gandhi on Friday struck an optimistic note ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, asserting that the people of the state are “ready for change” as he pitched strongly for a government led by the United Democratic Front (UDF).
In a message posted on X, Rahul Gandhi described the UDF as a cohesive and representative force, saying, “Team UDF is Team Keralam.” He emphasised that each candidate embodies the aspirations and trust of the people, calling the alliance a blend of seasoned leaders and young changemakers who understand the complexities of their constituencies.
Reflecting on his personal connection with the state, the former MP from Wayanad said, “For me, Keralam is home and the people of Keralam are family.” He expressed gratitude for the support and affection he has received, pledging to remain a committed partner in the state’s progress.
Rahul Gandhi underscored what he described as a growing public sentiment for political change. “The message from Keralam is clear — people are seeking a government that listens, understands, and delivers with honesty,” he said, adding that he would work alongside a future UDF government to help build a better future for the state. “Keralam will win. UDF will lead,” he declared.
His remarks come a day after the Congress released its list of 92 candidates for the 9 April assembly elections, signalling a determined push to challenge the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). In a strategic move, the party has chosen not to field any of its Members of Parliament, instead placing its faith in state-level leadership despite internal pressures.
The Congress is contesting 92 seats, leaving the remaining constituencies to its UDF allies and a few independents. The party, which has been out of power in Kerala for the past decade, is now banking on a mix of experience and fresh faces to regain political ground in the southern state.
With PTI inputs
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