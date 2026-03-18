Congress bets on fresh face: Ketan Bhatikar named candidate for Ponda bypoll
A physiotherapist by profession, Bhatikar recently joined Congress after leaving the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
In a calculated political move ahead of the crucial by-election in Ponda, the Opposition Indian National Congress has placed its faith in a fresh face, announcing Ketan Bhatikar as its candidate for the upcoming contest.
The bypoll, scheduled for 9 April, has been necessitated by the untimely demise of sitting BJP MLA and former agriculture minister Ravi Naik, leaving a significant political vacuum in the constituency.
The announcement came from AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, who confirmed Bhatikar’s candidature following deliberations within the party’s state election committee. The meeting, held in Panaji, was steered by AICC Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakre and attended by key leaders, including state Congress chief Amit Patkar and leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.
A physiotherapist by profession, Bhatikar represents a new entrant to the Congress fold, having recently parted ways with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. His candidature signals the party’s attempt to inject fresh energy into its campaign in the coastal state.
Welcoming the decision, Amit Patkar expressed confidence in both the candidate and the electorate, voicing hope that Ponda is poised for “positive change” and that the Congress will secure victory with public support.
Patkar in a social media post on Tuesday said, "Congratulations to Dr. Ketan Bhatikar on being approved as the Congress candidate for the Ponda assembly by-election. Ponda is ready for positive change, and I am confident that with the support of the people, Congress will emerge victorious."
Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to unveil its nominee for the high-stakes contest. State party president Damodar Naik indicated that a shortlist has already been forwarded to the central leadership in New Delhi, with an announcement expected soon.
As the political temperature begins to rise in Goa’s 40-member Assembly landscape, the Ponda bypoll promises to be a closely watched contest — one that could signal shifting currents in the state’s political tide.
With PTI inputs
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