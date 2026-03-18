Congress bets on fresh face: Ketan Bhatikar named candidate for Ponda bypoll

In a calculated political move ahead of the crucial by-election in Ponda, the Opposition Indian National Congress has placed its faith in a fresh face, announcing Ketan Bhatikar as its candidate for the upcoming contest.

The bypoll, scheduled for 9 April, has been necessitated by the untimely demise of sitting BJP MLA and former agriculture minister Ravi Naik, leaving a significant political vacuum in the constituency.

The announcement came from AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, who confirmed Bhatikar’s candidature following deliberations within the party’s state election committee. The meeting, held in Panaji, was steered by AICC Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakre and attended by key leaders, including state Congress chief Amit Patkar and leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

A physiotherapist by profession, Bhatikar represents a new entrant to the Congress fold, having recently parted ways with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. His candidature signals the party’s attempt to inject fresh energy into its campaign in the coastal state.