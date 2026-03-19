Congress flags vacancies in higher education bodies, rejects VBSA Bill

The Congress on Thursday sharpened its attack on the Centre over what it described as a “crisis of governance” in higher education, citing a “shockingly high” number of vacancies in key regulatory bodies while rejecting the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025.

In a detailed statement, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh flagged findings from the latest Parliamentary Standing Committee report, arguing that institutions such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are facing administrative paralysis due to large-scale vacancies. He alleged that this vacuum is being used as a pretext to push through an “excessively centralised” overhaul of the higher education framework.

Ramesh raised multiple objections to the Bill, beginning with what he termed a lack of federal consultation. He said state governments were not adequately consulted despite education being a subject on the Concurrent List and the legislation directly impacting State universities.

Invoking constitutional provisions, he argued that the Bill oversteps Parliament’s mandate under Entry 66 of the Union List, which is limited to coordination and determination of standards in higher education. He further pointed out that Entry 44 of the Union List and Entry 32 of the State List restrict the Centre’s powers over the incorporation and regulation of universities, calling the proposed law “violative of the federal structure.”