Congress hails court verdict, calls National Herald case hollow, baseless

Calling the court’s refusal to take cognisance a moment of legal clarity, Singhvi said cognisance represents the lowest and easiest threshold in criminal law. “When even that is denied, it means the case is not worth proceeding with,” he said, accusing the BJP of erecting a “superstructure of exaggeration” through relentless political noise.

Singhvi also alleged that a Delhi Police FIR was filed belatedly in an attempt to paper over foundational defects in the case. “There was no FIR when the matter was argued. The FIR came later, supposedly to cure that defect,” he said.

The Congress maintained that the ruling validated its long-held contention that the case was politically motivated and devoid of legal or factual substance.

Echoing that sentiment, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the judgment had exposed what he described as illegal and mala fide targeting by the Modi government. “From day one, the Opposition — especially Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi — has been singled out without any legal basis or wrongdoing,” Venugopal said.

He described the ruling as a clear vindication of the party’s stand and a reaffirmation of faith in the rule of law and democratic institutions. The Congress said the decision marked a significant setback to what it called the misuse of investigative agencies for political ends, asserting that the court’s order had brought those actions into sharp public and judicial focus.