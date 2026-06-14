Congress hails Indira Gandhi’s Stockholm speech as a global environmental landmark
Ramesh says ex-PM's intervention at conference remains among the most influential contributions to international environmental discourse
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday revisited one of the most celebrated moments in India's environmental diplomacy, recalling former prime minister Indira Gandhi's address at the first United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm in 1972 and describing it as a defining milestone in the evolution of global environmental thought.
Marking 54 years since the historic speech, Ramesh said Indira Gandhi's intervention at the conference remains among the most influential contributions to international environmental discourse. The landmark gathering, which began on 5 June 1972 — now observed globally as World Environment Day — was the first major international conference dedicated to environmental issues.
In a post on X, Ramesh noted that Indira Gandhi was one of only two heads of government to address the conference, alongside Sweden's prime minister, underscoring the significance India attached to environmental concerns at a time when the issue had yet to become a mainstream global priority.
"Indira Gandhi's speech is widely considered to be one of the four milestones in the global discourse on the environment," Ramesh wrote, placing it alongside the publication of Silent Spring by Rachel Carson, The Population Bomb by Paul Ehrlich, and The Limits to Growth.
According to Ramesh, Indira Gandhi's address continues to be cited, republished and studied around the world for its attempt to reconcile environmental protection with the developmental aspirations of poorer nations.
Highlighting a lesser-known aspect of the speech, the Congress leader said the version circulated at the Stockholm conference included the complete text of Emperor Ashoka's Major Pillar Edict, which he described as perhaps the world's earliest environmental proclamation by a ruler.
"What is not generally known is that her speech circulated at the conference also contained the full text of Ashoka's Major Pillar Edict," Ramesh noted, adding that the reference was omitted from many later published versions of the address.
He also pointed out that Indira Gandhi invoked Ashoka's Rock Edict to draw attention to the human and environmental costs of war. Speaking during the height of the Vietnam conflict, she highlighted the ecological devastation caused by military campaigns in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Ramesh said Indira Gandhi's speech concluded with a verse from the Prithvi Sukta of the Atharva Veda, reflecting India's long-standing civilisational ethos of environmental stewardship. The verse, translated into English, reads: "What of thee I dig out, let that quickly grow ever; let me not hit thy vitals or thy heart."
By recalling the speech more than five decades later, Ramesh sought to underline India's early role in shaping global conversations on sustainability, environmental justice and the balance between economic development and ecological protection — themes that continue to dominate international climate debates today.
With PTI inputs