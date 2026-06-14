Congress hails Indira Gandhi’s Stockholm speech as a global environmental landmark

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday revisited one of the most celebrated moments in India's environmental diplomacy, recalling former prime minister Indira Gandhi's address at the first United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm in 1972 and describing it as a defining milestone in the evolution of global environmental thought.

Marking 54 years since the historic speech, Ramesh said Indira Gandhi's intervention at the conference remains among the most influential contributions to international environmental discourse. The landmark gathering, which began on 5 June 1972 — now observed globally as World Environment Day — was the first major international conference dedicated to environmental issues.

In a post on X, Ramesh noted that Indira Gandhi was one of only two heads of government to address the conference, alongside Sweden's prime minister, underscoring the significance India attached to environmental concerns at a time when the issue had yet to become a mainstream global priority.

"Indira Gandhi's speech is widely considered to be one of the four milestones in the global discourse on the environment," Ramesh wrote, placing it alongside the publication of Silent Spring by Rachel Carson, The Population Bomb by Paul Ehrlich, and The Limits to Growth.