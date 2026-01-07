Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over Trump’s Modi remarks, recalls Indira Gandhi’s 1971 stand

In the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on his ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tariffs on India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government, invoking former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s handling of pressure from the United States during the 1971 war.

Trump on Tuesday said that Modi was “not that happy with me” over the tariffs imposed by Washington on India for its purchases of Russian oil. Speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, the US President also claimed that Modi had sought a meeting with him, saying, “Prime Minister Modi came to see me, ‘Sir, may I see you please’. Yes.”

“I have a very good relationship with him. He’s not that happy with me because, you know, they’re paying a lot of tariffs now because they’re not doing the oil, but they are — they’ve now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia,” Trump said.

Responding to the remarks, Gandhi posted on X, “Farq samjho, sir ji!” and shared an old video of himself in which he had alleged that Prime Minister Modi had “surrendered” after a call from Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

In the same video, Gandhi contrasted Modi’s approach with that of Indira Gandhi, saying that the former prime minister did not budge during the 1971 war despite the US sending its Seventh Fleet. “This is the difference,” he had said.