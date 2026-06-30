Congress hails Rajiv Gandhi on 40th Mizoram Peace Accord anniversary

He also highlighted what he described as an "act of extraordinary statesmanship" by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the aftermath of the accord.

According to Ramesh, two months after the agreement was signed, Rajiv Gandhi persuaded then Congress chief minister Pu Lal Thanhawla to step down so that MNF leader Pu Laldenga could assume office as chief minister, ensuring the smooth implementation of the peace process.

"Two months after the Accord was signed, in an act of extraordinary statesmanship, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi persuaded his party colleague Pu Lal Thanhawla to resign as CM so that Pu Laldenga himself could become the chief minister of Mizoram," he said.

Ramesh added that Lal Thanhawla still vividly remembers the period and had willingly accepted the prime minister's request in the interest of lasting peace.

Calling 30 June 1986 "a truly transformative day" in Mizoram's history, Ramesh noted that the anniversary is observed every year in the state as Remna Ni (Peace Day).

Mizoram on Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of the landmark peace accord, widely regarded as one of India's most successful peace agreements for bringing an end to decades of insurgency and paving the way for lasting political stability in the northeastern state.

With PTI inputs