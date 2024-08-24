Congress hits back at Amit Shah, questions BJP's alliance with PDP

A day after Union home minister Amit Shah questioned the Congress party's alliance with the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the Congress has responded sharply with party spokesperson Pawan Khera firing back at Shah.

"When the BJP formed an alliance with the PDP (People's Democratic Party), did they bother to read the PDP's manifesto?" he asked. Khera's remarks were a counter to Shah's accusation against the Congress that it had jeopardised national security by allying with the NC.

Shah questioned whether the Congress supports the NC's promise to restore Articles 370 and 35A, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and raised concerns that this alliance could bring back "unrest and terrorism" to the region.