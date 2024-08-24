Congress hits back at Amit Shah, questions BJP's alliance with PDP
Home minister had earlier accused the Congress of jeopardising national security by allying with the NC
A day after Union home minister Amit Shah questioned the Congress party's alliance with the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the Congress has responded sharply with party spokesperson Pawan Khera firing back at Shah.
"When the BJP formed an alliance with the PDP (People's Democratic Party), did they bother to read the PDP's manifesto?" he asked. Khera's remarks were a counter to Shah's accusation against the Congress that it had jeopardised national security by allying with the NC.
Shah questioned whether the Congress supports the NC's promise to restore Articles 370 and 35A, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and raised concerns that this alliance could bring back "unrest and terrorism" to the region.
Shah also questioned whether the Congress-NC alliance would support dialogue with Pakistan, suggesting that such a move might embolden separatist forces.
Khera stated that the PDP's manifesto included controversial points, such as the use of both Indian and Pakistani currencies and a document advocating self-rule. He criticised the BJP for forming a government in J&K with the PDP despite these elements and reaching a common minimum programme that included talks with the Hurriyat, following the path of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in 2019 has been a cornerstone of the BJP's political stance on Jammu and Kashmir, which the saffron party has consistently defended as essential for national security and integration.
