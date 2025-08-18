Congress attacks govt ahead of Chinese FM’s visit, cites ‘clean chit’ on Galwan
Ramesh says the visit comes barely three months after China reportedly supplied weapons and live intelligence to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor
On the eve of the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi on Monday, 18 August, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the Narendra Modi government, noting that the trip comes barely three months after Beijing supplied weapons and real-time intelligence to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.
Ramesh said India was paying the price for the prime minister’s “clean chit” to Beijing after the 2020 Galwan clashes.
“Only three months ago, China gave total military support to Pakistan, providing J-10C fighters, PL-15 missiles, drones, and real-time intelligence,” Ramesh said on X, citing army deputy chief Lt Gen Rahul R. Singh’s remarks that China acted as an “adversary” during the May operation.
Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May 2025, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, inflicted heavy damage on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Hostilities ended on 10 May.
The Congress leader also flagged China’s construction of the 60 GW Medog Dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, warning of “serious implications” for India. He further criticized the October 2024 disengagement deal with China, which, according to him, left Indian patrols needing Chinese concurrence at points in Depsang, Demchok, and Chumar, and created “buffer zones” within Indian claim lines in Galwan, Hot Springs, and Pangong Tso.
“This is far from the April 2020 status quo. Modi’s clean chit to China mocked the martyrdom of the 20 Indian soldiers killed in Galwan,” Ramesh alleged, referring to Modi’s June 2020 statement denying incursions.
Wang Yi’s two-day India visit
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will meet Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday during his two-day visit, which also includes talks with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and national security advisor Ajit Doval. Discussions are expected on the border situation, trade, and resumption of flights, officials said.
The visit is being viewed as part of efforts to stabilize India-China ties, which have been strained since the Galwan Valley clashes of June 2020. According to sources, both sides may explore new confidence-building measures to ensure peace and stability along the contested border.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines