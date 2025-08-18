Congress attacks govt ahead of Chinese FM’s visit, cites ‘clean chit’ on Galwan

On the eve of the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi on Monday, 18 August, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the Narendra Modi government, noting that the trip comes barely three months after Beijing supplied weapons and real-time intelligence to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Ramesh said India was paying the price for the prime minister’s “clean chit” to Beijing after the 2020 Galwan clashes.

“Only three months ago, China gave total military support to Pakistan, providing J-10C fighters, PL-15 missiles, drones, and real-time intelligence,” Ramesh said on X, citing army deputy chief Lt Gen Rahul R. Singh’s remarks that China acted as an “adversary” during the May operation.

Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May 2025, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, inflicted heavy damage on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Hostilities ended on 10 May.