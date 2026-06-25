Congress deploys booth teams as Telangana roll revision begins

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in Telangana on Wednesday, the Congress stepped up its campaign against what it calls "vote chori", alleging that the exercise could be used to selectively remove voters from communities traditionally seen as less supportive of the BJP.

The party's apprehensions come amid allegations of voter deletions and electoral roll manipulation raised by Opposition parties in several states in recent years.

AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, whose nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha were rejected by the ECI, has alleged that the BJP is attempting to replicate the "West Bengal model" in Telangana and Punjab.

In Telangana, the Congress has moved beyond political rhetoric to establish a constituency-level monitoring mechanism. Leading the effort is Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya, who has set up a dedicated "war room" in her constituency to track voter deletions and verify cases flagged during the revision process.

Speaking to National Herald, Kavya said special attention was being paid to vulnerable and marginalised communities, including Dalits and Muslims, who often face difficulties in navigating documentation and verification requirements.

"Not a single legitimate voter should be deleted. Every proposed deletion must be verified on the ground before it is accepted," she said.

To that end, the Congress MP has deployed a network of volunteers across her constituency to monitor voter deletions through a dedicated software platform. The system alerts Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to proposed deletions and enables them to verify the grounds cited for removing names from the electoral rolls, triggering on-ground checks wherever discrepancies are suspected