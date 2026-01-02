Urban voter response lags rural areas in special electoral roll revision, says EC

The Election Commission has noted a significantly lower collection of enumeration forms from urban voters compared to rural areas during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across nine states and three Union territories.

Election officials said that early trends showed booth-level officers were able to collect far more completed forms in rural regions, while urban centres recorded a markedly weaker response. Cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur and Noida were among those where form collection was described as “much less”.

Officials attributed the trend primarily to the unavailability of electors at home because of work and professional commitments. High levels of constant migration in urban areas were also cited as a major factor behind the lower response rate.