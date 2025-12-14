Priyanka challenges BJP to ballot paper polls, says EC made every stage of election suspicious

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday challenged the BJP to contest a “fair election on the ballot paper”, alleging that the EC (Election Commission) had systematically undermined democratic processes to favour the ruling party.

Addressing the Congress’ ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi said the BJP could not win elections without the support of the poll panel and claimed that the country would one day demand accountability from the election commissioners.

She named Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, alleging that they had “conspired to take away the voting rights of the people” and rendered the entire electoral process suspect.

“The country will never forget these three names. No matter how much protection is given to them today, they will have to answer how they conspired to make every step of the election process suspicious,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that for the first time in India’s history, the entire Opposition had publicly stated that it did not trust the Election Commission. “From the announcement of elections to voter lists, the Model Code of Conduct, campaigning, polling, counting, EVMs and results — every stage has been made doubtful,” she claimed.

She further alleged that all constitutional institutions had been made to “bend before the government”, and accused the BJP of manipulating voter rolls to tilt elections in its favour. Referring to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, she claimed that large numbers of voters had been removed from electoral lists.