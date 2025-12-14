Priyanka challenges BJP to ballot paper polls, says EC made every stage of election suspicious
At ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally in Delhi, Congress general secretary alleges institutional bias and erosion of electoral integrity
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday challenged the BJP to contest a “fair election on the ballot paper”, alleging that the EC (Election Commission) had systematically undermined democratic processes to favour the ruling party.
Addressing the Congress’ ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi said the BJP could not win elections without the support of the poll panel and claimed that the country would one day demand accountability from the election commissioners.
She named Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, alleging that they had “conspired to take away the voting rights of the people” and rendered the entire electoral process suspect.
“The country will never forget these three names. No matter how much protection is given to them today, they will have to answer how they conspired to make every step of the election process suspicious,” she said.
Priyanka Gandhi alleged that for the first time in India’s history, the entire Opposition had publicly stated that it did not trust the Election Commission. “From the announcement of elections to voter lists, the Model Code of Conduct, campaigning, polling, counting, EVMs and results — every stage has been made doubtful,” she claimed.
She further alleged that all constitutional institutions had been made to “bend before the government”, and accused the BJP of manipulating voter rolls to tilt elections in its favour. Referring to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, she claimed that large numbers of voters had been removed from electoral lists.
“Rahul Gandhi showed evidence of vote manipulation in Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. In Bihar, 65 lakh votes were cut. During the Model Code of Conduct, Rs 10,000 was transferred to people’s bank accounts while the EC looked the other way. If this is not vote theft, what is?” she asked.
The Congress leader said the BJP was aware of growing public anger and appeared “rattled” in Parliament. “They are unable to look us in the eye because people have lost faith in this government, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” she said.
Priyanka Gandhi also attacked the government’s economic record, citing inflation, unemployment, paper leaks and a weakening rupee. She said exports were declining while imports were becoming costlier, and accused the government of foreign policy failures.
She alleged that national resources were being handed over to “Adani and Ambani”, while the youth struggled with joblessness and rising prices.
Calling upon citizens to protect their right to vote, Priyanka Gandhi said the right had been earned through the freedom struggle and was central to the Constitution. “An attack on institutions is an attack on the people,” she said, urging Indians to rise in defence of democracy.
Referring to Parliament’s Winter Session, she alleged that when the Opposition raised issues of alleged vote theft and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the government deflected attention by raising unrelated debates. “They did not have the courage to debate unemployment, price rise or paper leaks,” she said.
The Congress has accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions and has intensified its nationwide campaign against what it calls “vote theft” ahead of upcoming elections.
