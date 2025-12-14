Vote theft in BJP's political DNA: Rahul targets Modi govt, EC at Delhi rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that “vote chori” (vote theft) was ingrained in the BJP's political DNA, asserting that his party stood with satya (truth) and would remove the “Narendra Modi–RSS government” from power.

Addressing the Congress’s Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha launched a sharp attack on the ECI (Election Commission of Commission), naming Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and alleging that the poll body was working in tandem with the BJP.

“We will stand with truth and remove the Narendra Modi–RSS government from power. They have power, and they indulge in vote theft,” Gandhi said, claiming that while truth formed the core of the Congress’s ideology, “untruth and vote chori” defined the BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

Gandhi said the political battle in the country was between satya (truth) and asatya (falsehood), adding that truth may take time to prevail but would ultimately win. “We will defeat Modi and Amit Shah through truth and non-violence,” he said.

Senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, were present at the rally, which saw a large turnout of party workers protesting alleged electoral manipulation.

The former Congress president said the party had collected nearly six crore signatures from across the country against alleged vote theft and would submit them to the President of India.

In a post on X later, Gandhi reiterated his charge, saying, “Theft is in the BJP’s DNA,” listing what he described as money theft, land theft, institutional theft, rights theft, mandate theft and vote theft as tools used by the party to retain power.