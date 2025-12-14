‘Vote chor, gaddi chhod’ roar at Ramlila rally: Congress challenges BJP’s mandate

“This is not merely a political fight,” Rawat said, calling it a constitutional struggle to protect the Republic’s foundations. He cautioned that the reluctance of authorities to respond transparently was weakening the very bedrock of free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Raj Babbar mounted a sharp attack on the SIR process, alleging that it undermines rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Addressing party workers, he said democracy thrives on the freedom to question authority and warned that no system or government has the right to take that away. Babbar said Congress workers have come together in unity to defend these constitutional freedoms, framing the struggle as one to safeguard the very soul of democracy.

As chants of “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” rolled through the rally, Congress leaders vowed to take the movement beyond Parliament and into the streets, announcing plans for similar mobilisations across the country. The party said the campaign would continue until transparency, accountability and constitutional propriety are restored.

The massive show of strength marked a decisive escalation in the Congress’ campaign on electoral issues, signalling that the question of democratic credibility is set to dominate India’s political discourse in the days ahead.