Congress launches Delhi Nyay Yatra with eye on Assembly polls

With an eye on the February 2025 Assembly election in the national capital, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav announced on Monday that a 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' will be organised next month, modelled on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The aim is to engage with the city's residents and understand their issues and concerns.

The march is set to commence on 8 November from Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat and conclude on 4 December. At the launch event for the yatra at the Constitution Club, Yadav outlined that the initiative would unfold in four phases.

“During the yatra, we will interact with the people of Delhi to learn about the issues and problems they have been facing for the last decade. The first phase will cover 16 assembly segments,” he said. “From 15 to 20 November, we will address 18 constituencies in the second phase, followed by 16 constituencies from 22 to 27 November in the third phase, and finally 20 constituencies from 29 November to 4 December in the fourth phase.”