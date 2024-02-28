Congress leader alleges 'big scam' in Uttarakhand horticulture dept

The Opposition Congress on Wednesday attacked the Uttarakhand government over corruption, accusing it of being hand-in-glove with the "mafia", and saying graft is at its peak in several departments.

Initiating a debate on corruption in the Assembly, leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya spoke of a "big scam in the horticulture department", and claimed that Rs 70 crore had been spent on the "pretext" of planting 15 lakh saplings.

Everything was done on paper and nothing on the ground, he alleged. Only a few hundred saplings were planted, while payments in crores were made to "chosen nurseries", Arya claimed.

The Congress MLA also claimed that the scam was executed by an official who had been blacklisted in Himachal Pradesh, but the Uttarakhand government brought him in despite knowing his background, leading to corruption.

Uttarakhand High Court had taken cognisance of the matter and ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the horticulture department, but the state government went to the Supreme Court as it did not want a CBI investigation, the Bajpur MLA said.