Congress leader Deepak Singh booked for ‘derogatory’ remarks against union minister Smriti Irani

Meanwhile, Amethi police say that an FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Deepak Singh under IPC section 499 and section 500.

Reacting to it, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajai Rai in a statement said a fake case had been registered against Deepak Singh, while he was agitating against the order for suspension of registration of the hospital.

Deepak Singh had said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "We the people of India are proud of our Constitution. We will conduct our programmes according to our Constitution and will put forth our views. With this Constitution, we will express our views without fear. If any Chinese, Iranian or Pakistani has any problem, we have no problem with it." The post, in Hindi, is linked above.

"Displeased (with this), the BJP people lodged an FIR against Deepak-ji. No one in the clan of fools thought that Iranian means a resident of Iran," said the UP Congress president. "Well! Where is this much intelligence? These BJP people have sold their intelligence. Whatever little intelligence is left, it is spent in such unrestrained nonsense."

"Let me once again remind the dictatorial government that every worker of the Congress Party is a lion, neither afraid nor bowing down!" Rai said on X.