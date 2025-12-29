Congress warns Rajasthan govt’s real estate push threatens Aravallis

The Congress on Monday sounded an alarm over the double-engine government in Rajasthan, warning that the push for real estate development, alongside mining activities, threatens to wreak further havoc on the Aravalli ecosystem — already battered and fragile.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh criticised the government’s move, asserting that it blatantly disregards the recommendations of the Forest Survey of India.

In a post on X, Ramesh stated: “As the nation awaits the Supreme Court’s latest directives on the Aravallis, here is yet more evidence of how the new definition of the Aravallis will cause further havoc in an already devastated ecosystem. It is not just mining but real estate development being opened up by the double-engine sarkar in New Delhi-Jaipur, against the guidance of experts.”