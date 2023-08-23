Congress leaders fly to Mumbai to take stock of INDIA's 3rd meeting

A team of senior Congress leaders are holding a meeting with the party leaders in Mumbai to discuss the preparations of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) third meeting scheduled on August 31 and September 1.

From Congress, senior leaders like Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Syed Naseer Hussain arrived in Mumbai to hold a meeting with the party leaders to discuss the preparations of the INDIA alliance's third meeting.

The party sources said that the meeting is to take stock of the preparation for the meeting.

The third meeting of the bloc is being hosted jointly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, with support from the Congress -- the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The MVA constituents had been holding parleys to schedule the meeting.