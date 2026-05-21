Congress leaders pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress leaders on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi, remembering him as a visionary leader who championed India’s youth, technology, and modernisation.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered floral tributes at the memorial. Several senior party leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, P. Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, and party workers, also paid homage to the late Prime Minister.

Kharge described the former PM as a visionary leader whose reforms laid the foundation for modern India.

Recalling Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions, Kharge said the former prime minister empowered India’s youth by lowering the voting age to 18, strengthened grassroots democracy through Panchayati Raj reforms, and ushered in the telecom and information technology revolution.