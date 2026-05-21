Congress leaders pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
Mallikarjun Kharge describes the former PM as a visionary leader whose reforms laid the foundation of modern India
Congress leaders on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi, remembering him as a visionary leader who championed India’s youth, technology, and modernisation.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered floral tributes at the memorial. Several senior party leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, P. Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, and party workers, also paid homage to the late Prime Minister.
Kharge described the former PM as a visionary leader whose reforms laid the foundation for modern India.
Recalling Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions, Kharge said the former prime minister empowered India’s youth by lowering the voting age to 18, strengthened grassroots democracy through Panchayati Raj reforms, and ushered in the telecom and information technology revolution.
He also highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s role in advancing computerisation, launching the Universal Immunisation Programme, securing key peace accords, and introducing an inclusive education policy aimed at preparing India for the 21st century.
“His legacy continues to shape modern India and remains a source of inspiration for generations,” Kharge wrote on X.
Remembering Rajiv Gandhi, Congress veteran Jagdish Tytler described him as “a leader and a person like whom I have never seen in my life.”
“He was a very kind and truly humane person. The country needed someone like him — a leader with scientific thinking, concern for children, and a vision for the youth,” Tytler told IANS.
Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said Rajiv Gandhi’s vision for India remained deeply relevant even today.
“What is written here at Veer Bhumi should be read again because, in just a few lines, it explains the meaning of his life, his message, and the kind of India he envisioned. Today, there is a major attempt being made to almost destroy that dream,” Aiyar said.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also recalled Rajiv Gandhi’s focus on young India.
“Rajiv Gandhi had a vision for India and particularly for the youth, and the entire country had high expectations from him,” Hooda said.
Congress leader Srinivas B.V. said Rajiv Gandhi’s ideology and contributions continued to inspire people across the country.
“Today is Rajiv Gandhi’s Sadbhavana Diwas. Across the country and the world, we are carrying forward the ideology and vision that Rajiv Gandhi left behind for us,” he said.
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav credited Rajiv Gandhi with ushering in India’s technological transformation.
“He worked to give the country a new direction and energy during his tenure as Prime Minister. He brought the computer revolution and the digital revolution. We need to learn a lot from such a leader,” Yadav said.
Rajiv Gandhi became Prime Minister in October 1984 following the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the age of 40, he became India’s youngest Prime Minister and served until December 1989.
Born on 20 August 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on 21 May 1991, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in a suicide bombing carried out by the LTTE during an election rally.
With IANS inputs
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