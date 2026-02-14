Congress leaders pay tribute on 7th anniversary of Pulwama attack
We pay homage to the brave Pulwama martyrs; their courage and devotion will forever be remembered, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday paid solemn tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, saying the nation would forever remain indebted to their sacrifice.
India marked the seventh anniversary of the 14 February 2019, attack, in which a suicide bomber affiliated with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The blast claimed the lives of 40 security personnel, sending shockwaves across the country.
In a post on X, Kharge said, “We pay our deepest homage to the brave martyrs of Bharat Mata who laid down their lives in Pulwama. Their indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation will forever be etched in our collective memory.” He added, “Their supreme sacrifice remains eternal. We shall never forget.”
Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences, writing that the country would always remain indebted to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation.
“My heartfelt tributes to our brave soldiers who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019,” he said, emphasising their enduring place in the nation’s conscience.
The Congress party, in an official statement shared on social media, paid homage to the fallen personnel and extended solidarity to their families. “Their supreme sacrifice for the security of the nation will always be remembered. We salute their courage, dedication and patriotism, and stand united with the martyr families,” the party said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered tributes, describing the soldiers’ courage and devotion as an enduring example for the country. She said the nation would forever remain grateful to the martyrs and their families.
"A respectful salute and heartfelt tribute to the brave heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the Pulwama terrorist attack. We shall forever remain indebted to our martyrs and their families. The courage, dedication, service, and martyrdom of our valiant soldiers are exemplary for all of us," Priyanka said in a post on X.
The Pulwama attack marked one of the deadliest terror strikes on Indian security forces in recent years. In response, India carried out airstrikes on a JeM training camp in Balakot, Pakistan, signalling a firm stance against cross-border terrorism and escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
Seven years on, tributes across the political spectrum reflect the continued resonance of the tragedy and the enduring memory of the personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
With PTI inputs
