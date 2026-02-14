Congress leaders pay tribute on 7th anniversary of Pulwama attack

Senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday paid solemn tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, saying the nation would forever remain indebted to their sacrifice.

India marked the seventh anniversary of the 14 February 2019, attack, in which a suicide bomber affiliated with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The blast claimed the lives of 40 security personnel, sending shockwaves across the country.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “We pay our deepest homage to the brave martyrs of Bharat Mata who laid down their lives in Pulwama. Their indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation will forever be etched in our collective memory.” He added, “Their supreme sacrifice remains eternal. We shall never forget.”