Congress leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on 42nd death anniversary

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, pay tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her 42nd death anniversary

Party leaders recall her contributions to national unity, women's political participation, the 1971 war, Green Revolution and India's nuclear programme

Indira Gandhi served as prime minister from 1966–1977 and 1980–1984. Her legacy remains influential, though her tenure also included the controversial Emergency (1975–77)

Congress leaders on Saturday paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 42nd death anniversary, remembering her contributions to the country and describing her as a leader whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other party leaders visited Shakti Sthal, the former prime minister's memorial in New Delhi, and offered floral tributes.

Leaders across the party also recalled Indira Gandhi's role in strengthening India's unity, her political legacy and her contributions to the country's development.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president B.K. Hariprasad described Indira Gandhi as India's 'Iron Lady' and said her sacrifice for the country's unity would always be remembered.

"Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life for the unity of this country. Her great sacrifices will be remembered forever when we talk about the unity of the great country that is India," he told IANS.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, highlighting her contribution to women's political participation and the establishment of the Mahila Congress.