Congress leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on 42nd death anniversary
Party leaders recall her contributions to national unity, women's political participation, 1971 war, Green Revolution and nuclear programme
Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, pay tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her 42nd death anniversary
Party leaders recall her contributions to national unity, women's political participation, the 1971 war, Green Revolution and India's nuclear programme
Indira Gandhi served as prime minister from 1966–1977 and 1980–1984. Her legacy remains influential, though her tenure also included the controversial Emergency (1975–77)
Congress leaders on Saturday paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 42nd death anniversary, remembering her contributions to the country and describing her as a leader whose legacy continues to inspire generations.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other party leaders visited Shakti Sthal, the former prime minister's memorial in New Delhi, and offered floral tributes.
Leaders across the party also recalled Indira Gandhi's role in strengthening India's unity, her political legacy and her contributions to the country's development.
In Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president B.K. Hariprasad described Indira Gandhi as India's 'Iron Lady' and said her sacrifice for the country's unity would always be remembered.
"Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life for the unity of this country. Her great sacrifices will be remembered forever when we talk about the unity of the great country that is India," he told IANS.
All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, highlighting her contribution to women's political participation and the establishment of the Mahila Congress.
Lamba said Indira Gandhi's legacy continued to inspire women in politics and expressed pride in leading an organisation whose foundation was laid by the former prime minister.
She also recalled Indira Gandhi's efforts to encourage women's participation in political organisations, adding that subsequent Congress leaders continued to advance the cause of women's representation.
Referring to the political contributions of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Lamba highlighted the efforts towards women's reservation in local governance and Parliament.
Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib also remembered Indira Gandhi's contribution to the country, saying her sacrifices continued to inspire the organisation.
"We remember what she has done for this country. She has sacrificed her life for the betterment of our country, Hindustan, and we are following the same path," he said.
Born on 19 November 1917, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, Indira Gandhi was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru. She served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on 31 October 1984.
One of the most defining moments of her tenure was the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. Her leadership during the conflict strengthened India's position in the region and established her as a prominent political figure internationally.
Her government also played a significant role in advancing agricultural development through policies associated with the Green Revolution, helping India move towards greater food production and self-reliance.
In 1974, India conducted its first nuclear test at Pokhran, known as Operation Smiling Buddha, during her tenure. Her government also supported the expansion of the country's scientific and space programmes.
Another major decision during her premiership was the nationalisation of 14 major commercial banks in 1969, aimed at expanding access to institutional credit and directing financial resources towards agriculture, small industries and rural development.
Indira Gandhi also played an important role in the Non-Aligned Movement, positioning India as an influential voice among developing nations during the Cold War.
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, 9 November, is observed as National Integration Day. The observance was instituted by the Congress in 1985 to commemorate her contributions to national unity and integration.
Her political career remains one of the most consequential and debated periods in independent India's history, marked by major economic and foreign policy decisions, the 1971 war and the Emergency imposed between 1975 and 1977.
Forty-two years after her assassination, Congress leaders continue to invoke her legacy, particularly her role in shaping India's political direction, strengthening national institutions and promoting national integration.
With IANS inputs