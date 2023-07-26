Congress makes 5 promises to farmers ahead of MP Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday, July 26, made five promises to farmers ahead of the Assembly polls slated for the end of this year.

He said the scheme of waiving off the bank loans of farmers will be re-introduced once the Congress comes back into power.

Kamal Nath said the farmers of Madhya Pradesh have suffered a lot and to help them, the Congress has come up with a policy to reduce the input cost of the farming process.

He announced that farmers using motor pumps up to five horse power (5HP) will not have to pay any bill and the remaining electricity bill of the farmer will also be waived off.