Congress marches to Uttarakhand Assembly over women’s safety, inflation
Party's state president Ganesh Godiyal condemns government’s use of force against citizens exercising their democratic right to protest
In the verdant hills of Gairsain, the heart of Uttarakhand, the Congress party mounted a spirited march to the state Assembly on Tuesday, voicing its outrage over rising crimes against women, the tragic murder of Ankita Bhandari, deteriorating law and order, and surging inflation. What began as a peaceful demonstration quickly became a dramatic confrontation, as police barricades at Diwalikhal, not far from the Assembly premises, brought the march to a halt.
Congress leaders alleged that law enforcement resorted to batons and water cannons to suppress their protest, even as the police claimed injuries among their own ranks. Undeterred, the protesters — responding to a clarion call from state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal — had navigated multiple barricades before being stopped, held for hours under the watchful eyes of the Chamoli district magistrate and superintendent of police, and eventually dispersed with water cannons.
Speaking passionately, Godiyal condemned the government’s use of force against citizens exercising their democratic right to protest. He vowed that the current ruling party’s tenure was ephemeral, predicting a decisive Congress resurgence in next year’s assembly elections.
The march saw the presence of senior party figures, including former chief minister Harish Rawat, leaders Harak Singh Rawat, Jyoti Rautela, Karan Mahra, and several other MLAs, lending weight to the protest.
Inside the hallowed halls of the Assembly, the Congress MLAs continued their agitation, storming the Well of the House to demand serious discussion on the pressing issues that had mobilized citizens outside. Earlier, they had staged a protest within the Assembly premises itself, pressing for an extension of the session’s duration.
Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya reminded the assembly that it is the highest forum of democracy, where every critical public concern deserves comprehensive deliberation. The Budget Session, which commenced on March 9, is slated to conclude on 13 March, leaving lawmakers with little time to address the storm of public grievances that has found its echo in the streets of Gairsain.
The scene in Gairsain was one of fervent protest, spirited defiance, and the unyielding assertion of democratic voice — a vivid reminder that in the hills of Uttarakhand, the pulse of the people continues to beat strongly, demanding accountability and justice.
With PTI inputs