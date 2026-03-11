Congress marches to Uttarakhand Assembly over women’s safety, inflation

In the verdant hills of Gairsain, the heart of Uttarakhand, the Congress party mounted a spirited march to the state Assembly on Tuesday, voicing its outrage over rising crimes against women, the tragic murder of Ankita Bhandari, deteriorating law and order, and surging inflation. What began as a peaceful demonstration quickly became a dramatic confrontation, as police barricades at Diwalikhal, not far from the Assembly premises, brought the march to a halt.

Congress leaders alleged that law enforcement resorted to batons and water cannons to suppress their protest, even as the police claimed injuries among their own ranks. Undeterred, the protesters — responding to a clarion call from state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal — had navigated multiple barricades before being stopped, held for hours under the watchful eyes of the Chamoli district magistrate and superintendent of police, and eventually dispersed with water cannons.

Speaking passionately, Godiyal condemned the government’s use of force against citizens exercising their democratic right to protest. He vowed that the current ruling party’s tenure was ephemeral, predicting a decisive Congress resurgence in next year’s assembly elections.