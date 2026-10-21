Modi-Shah's silence points to criminal indifference: Cong on Puri-Epstein pic

Congress targets the Modi government over a purported photograph of Hardeep Puri with Jeffrey Epstein.

Pawan Khera cites alleged emails and meetings to question Puri's account of their interactions.

Congress demands answers and a probe, while linking the controversy to the proposed India-US trade deal.

The Congress on Wednesday, 21 October mounted a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over a purported photograph of Union minister Hardeep Puri with convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, accusing the prime minister and Union home minister Amit Shah of 'criminal indifference' to the allegations surrounding the minister's interactions with Epstein.

The party has been demanding Puri's resignation since earlier this year, citing his name in documents released in the United States in connection with Epstein. Puri has denied the allegations levelled against him by the Opposition, saying he met Epstein on a few occasions but had no involvement in the crimes for which the American was convicted.

Several Congress leaders and users on X shared an undated photograph, reportedly released by the US Department of Justice, that purportedly shows Puri sitting across a table from Epstein.

Congress general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal shared the image and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to act despite allegedly knowing about Puri's interactions with Epstein.