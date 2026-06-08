Congress mourns Suraj Hegde; Rahul Gandhi calls it an ‘irreparable loss’
Mallikarjun Kharge expresses shock and grief, describing Hegde as a promising leader who dedicated himself to strengthening organisation
The Congress on Monday mourned the death of AICC secretary and former Indian Youth Congress in-charge Suraj Hegde, with senior party leaders paying tribute to the young leader's contribution to the organisation and recalling his role in mentoring a generation of Congress workers.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described Hegde's passing as an "irreparable loss" to the Congress family and praised his unwavering commitment to the party's ideals.
"Deeply saddened by the passing of Suraj Hegde ji. As AICC Secretary and Former In-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, he worked with a deep belief in the party's ideals," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
Highlighting Hegde's work with young party workers, Rahul Gandhi said the Youth Congress was far more than an organisational assignment for him.
"The Youth Congress was not just an assignment for him. He mentored young Indians who today carry forward the Congress's commitment to justice and democracy," he said.
Calling his death a major setback for the party, Rahul Gandhi added, "His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress family. My condolences to his family, his colleagues, and every Congress karyakarta whose life he touched."
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed shock and grief, describing Hegde as a promising leader who dedicated himself to strengthening the organisation.
"Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Suraj Hegde, a young and promising leader who served the party with dedication as an AICC Secretary," Kharge said.
Recalling a long personal association with Hegde, Kharge said he had known him since his teenage years and watched him evolve into a committed political leader.
"Suraj was very close to my family, and I have known him since his teenage years. Watching him grow into a committed leader, deeply devoted to the organisation was truly heartening," he said.
Kharge credited Hegde with making significant contributions to the Youth Congress while upholding the legacy of former Karnataka chief minister Devaraj Urs.
"He made immense contributions to the Youth Congress, while carrying forward the rich legacy and values of Devaraj Urs with sincerity and commitment," Kharge said.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said Hegde had served the organisation selflessly for years and worked tirelessly to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.
"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic demise of AICC secretary Sh. Suraj Hegde ji. He selflessly served the organisation for many years and worked tirelessly to take our mission to the grassroots," Venugopal said.
Congress leader Pawan Khera also paid an emotional tribute, recalling that he had met Hegde only days earlier.
"This is such a devastating news. Just met him this week in Bengaluru. He had his trademark smile and his encouraging words. Travel well Suraj Bhai," Khera wrote on X.
Hegde's death has triggered an outpouring of grief across Congress ranks, with leaders and workers remembering him as an accessible organiser, mentor and dedicated party functionary whose work left a lasting impact on the organisation.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines