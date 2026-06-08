Congress mourns Suraj Hegde; Rahul Gandhi calls it an ‘irreparable loss’

The Congress on Monday mourned the death of AICC secretary and former Indian Youth Congress in-charge Suraj Hegde, with senior party leaders paying tribute to the young leader's contribution to the organisation and recalling his role in mentoring a generation of Congress workers.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described Hegde's passing as an "irreparable loss" to the Congress family and praised his unwavering commitment to the party's ideals.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Suraj Hegde ji. As AICC Secretary and Former In-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, he worked with a deep belief in the party's ideals," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Highlighting Hegde's work with young party workers, Rahul Gandhi said the Youth Congress was far more than an organisational assignment for him.

"The Youth Congress was not just an assignment for him. He mentored young Indians who today carry forward the Congress's commitment to justice and democracy," he said.