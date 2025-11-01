Congress names new Delhi district chiefs, MCD bypoll in-charges

In a detailed roster reflecting a methodical campaign strategy, the party also named senior observers and ward in-charges for the upcoming bypolls. Rajesh Lilothia will serve as senior observer for Chandni Chowk ward (No. 74) with Sharanjeet Sharma as Ward In-charge, while former minister Haroon Yusuf and Jagjivan Sharma will oversee Chandni Mahal (No. 76).

Other appointments include Hari Shankar Gupta and Satender Sharma for Shalimar Bagh-B (No. 56); C.P. Mittal and Praveen Bhugra for Ashok Vihar (No. 65); Anil Chaudhary and Mujeeb Rehman for Vinod Nagar (No. 198); and Vijay Lochav with Charanjeet Rai for Naraina (No. 139). Abhishek Dutt and Neetu Verma Soni will take charge of Greater Kailash (No. 173), while Jag Pravesh and Gopal Thakur will handle Mundka (No. 35).

Kamal Kant Sharma and Rajesh Yadav have been assigned Dwarka-B (No. 120), Krishna Tirath and J.P. Panwar will supervise Dichau Kalan (No. 128), Hassan Ahmed and Chanderkant Giri will oversee Sangam Vihar-A (No. 163), and Jitender Kochar with Jai Prakash will coordinate efforts in Dakshin Puri (No. 164).

The appointments, insiders say, are designed to revive the Congress’ organisational rhythm and restore the confidence of local workers, who have long awaited a renewed sense of direction.

“This is not just a reshuffle; it’s a recalibration,” a senior Delhi Congress leader said. “The new team reflects both experience and energy — a combination we need as we prepare for the bypolls.”

The party hopes the new structure will smoothen coordination between district units and the Pradesh Congress Committee, creating a more cohesive network capable of taking on the ruling AAP and the BJP in the city’s civic and legislative battles ahead.

For the Congress, which once dominated Delhi’s political landscape, the move signals not just an administrative adjustment — but an attempt to script a comeback story from the grassroots up.

With IANS inputs