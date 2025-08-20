Congress pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary

The Congress party on Wednesday, 20 August, paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, commemorated across the country as Sadbhavana Divas.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, along with several leaders and workers, offered floral tributes at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi. Businessman Robert Vadra and his son Raihan Vadra also joined the family in paying respects.

Rajiv Gandhi became India’s youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 in 1984, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He held office until the 1989 general elections, later serving as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He was assassinated in May 1991 in a terrorist attack.