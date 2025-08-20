Congress pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary
Rajiv Gandhi became India’s youngest prime minister at the age of 40 in 1984, following the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi
The Congress party on Wednesday, 20 August, paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, commemorated across the country as Sadbhavana Divas.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, along with several leaders and workers, offered floral tributes at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi. Businessman Robert Vadra and his son Raihan Vadra also joined the family in paying respects.
Rajiv Gandhi became India’s youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 in 1984, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He held office until the 1989 general elections, later serving as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He was assassinated in May 1991 in a terrorist attack.
Marking the occasion, the Congress posted on X: “On the birth anniversary of the architect of modern India, Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji, we offer countless salutations. On this Sadbhavana Divas, remembering Rajiv Gandhi ji’s dreams, we reaffirm his resolve.”
Kharge also paid tribute on social media, describing Rajiv Gandhi as a “remarkable leader who inspired hope in millions and propelled India into the 21st century,” and said his achievements brought “transformative changes” to the country.
"Today, as we observe Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a remarkable leader who inspired hope in millions and propelled India into the 21st century. Innumerable achievements for India exemplified Rajiv Gandhi's legacy and brought transformative changes in the country. We pay our deepest respects to him on his birth anniversary," the Congress chief posted on X.
Marking Rajiv Gandhi’s 81st birth anniversary, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled that it was nearly 40 years ago when the former Prime Minister met US President Ronald Reagan at the White House — a meeting that, he said, transformed Indo-US relations.
It was almost exactly 40 years ago that Rajiv Gandhi - whose 81st birth anniversary is today - met President Ronald Reagan in the White House and brought about a transformation in the Indo-US relationship. It was this visit that led to the establishment of the R&D centre of Texas Instruments in Bengaluru, said Jairam Ramesh in a post on X.
"It was also Rajiv Gandhi's truly historic visit to China in December 1988 that completely changed the relationship between the two countries. The path set by him and the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping was destroyed unilaterally by China in May-June 2020 - for which, disastrously for us, it was given a clean chit on June 19, 2020 by Prime Minister Modi," Ramesh added.
Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the nation had inherited from him “the religion of compassion, love, and patriotism,” vowing that this path would be followed unwaveringly despite any obstacles.
Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said, "The Bharat Ratna leader had shaped India’s economy with his vision of modernity, technology, and inclusivity."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, posting: “On his birth anniversary today, my tributes to Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji.”
With IANS inputs
