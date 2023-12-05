Congress postpones I.N.D.I.A meet to Dec 3rd week “date convenient to all”

After the heads of several parties in the INDIA bloc expressed unavailability on 6 December, the Congress announced that the top Opposition leaders will converge in Delhi during the third week of December, at a "date convenient to all". The meeting on 6 December was meant to be involve the parliamentary party leaders of the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

All-India Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday, 4 December, that they would not be able to attend the Wednesday meeting, which was called without consulting them on their availability.

On Monday, 5 December, Banerjee claimed that she would go ahead with her state programmes as she was not aware of the meeting call. "I don't know... I have no information so I kept a programme in North Bengal... If we had the information, we wouldn't have scheduled those programmes. We would have definitely gone (for the meeting), but we have not received any information," the TMC chief said.