INDIA bloc leaders plan Delhi meeting on 6 Dec to strategise for LS polls

Leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on 6 December to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Sunday.

During the meeting, which will be held in the evening, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to take on the BJP ahead of the polls, they said.

The Congress was awaiting the results of assembly elections in five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — before finalising further strategy plans.

Counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections began at 8.00 am today, 3 December. Votes for the Mizoram assembly elections will be counted on Monday.