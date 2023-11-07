Assembly poll results will act as "fevicol" for INDIA bloc: Congress leaders

With strains appearing in the opposition bloc INDIA ahead of the assembly elections in five states, Congress sources on Tuesday said the 3 December results would act as "Fevicol" for the alliance and the way forward would be chalked out soon after.

The sources said the Congress is the binding force for the opposition bloc and the stronger the Congress emerges the better for the alliance.

The Congress is hoping to do well in the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

"If Congress wins, it will strengthen INDIA bloc. Planning for the next meeting and the way forward for the alliance would be taken up after campaigning for the state polls ends on November 28," a senior party leader said.

After December 3, everyone will come together and "align like Fevicol", he said.

"Fevicol will automatically apply on the INDIA bloc parties after the December 3 results.... It will not only strengthen the Congress but the INDIA bloc as a whole," the leader said.

Congress sources also did not rule out a second edition of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying the idea is alive but if it happens it would be on hybrid mode.